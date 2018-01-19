Tom Hardy's 1990s rap mixtape resurfaces

British actor Tom Hardy’s rap mixtape from the 1990s has resurfaced.

Ed Tracy, also known as Eddie Too Tall, said he released the album, titled “Falling on Your Arse” because the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star asked him about it recently, Complex reported Thursday. Tracy wrote and produced the tracks while Hardy performed the songs.

“Tom asked me whether I still had the album kicking about in the loft,” Tracy told the publication. “Lo and behold, here it is in all its rawness, just as it sounded then.”

In a 2017 interview with BBC Newsbeat, Hardy, 40, described the music as “being made in a bedroom” but “never really finished.”

The album, produced in 1999, consists of 18 tracks.

“[Hardy will] be pleased with the reception it’s had today,” Tracy said. “We always said we’d do a Vegas tour as a joke. Maybe if this album generates enough love then we can coax Tom onstage.”

The “Peaky Blinders” star also revealed to Newsbeat that he had a record deal when he was 15. However he claimed it didn't go anywhere because he wasn't good.

Still, Hardy said he has not crossed a music career off his list.

"Unless I'm playing a rapper in something I can't see myself straying off and doing it,” Hardy said. "But who knows? Maybe I'll have an album when I'm 80."

The album is available on Bandcamp.