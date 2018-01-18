Salma Hayek opens up about the death of her 18-year-old dog

Salma Hayek shared her heartbreak on social media, revealing her beloved dog had died.

The A-lister posted a picture of 18-year-old Lupe on Instagram on Wednesday with a caption about her time with her furry family member.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit," Hayek wrote. “I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven.”

She also wrote a message in Spanish.

The "Frida" actress lost her other dog, Mozart, in 2016. She wrote of the unexpected death at the time, “He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone.”

