Salma Hayek opens up about the death of her 18-year-old dog

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Salma Hayek attends the "Hommage Au Cinema D'Animation" Photocall at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Salma Hayek shared her heartbreak on social media, revealing her beloved dog had died.

The A-lister posted a picture of 18-year-old Lupe on Instagram on Wednesday with a caption about her time with her furry family member.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit," Hayek wrote. “I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven.”

She also wrote a message in Spanish.

The "Frida" actress lost her other dog, Mozart, in 2016. She wrote of the unexpected death at the time, “He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone.”

I haven't posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart who I personally delivered out of his mother's womb. He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart. I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone. He loved his territory and never strayed away...he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn't deserve a slow and painful death. #doglover #animalrights #dog #dogoftheday #rip #delivery #washingtonstateauthorities Hace una semana que no pongo nada ya que he estado de duelo por la muerte de mi perro Mozart. De quién fui la partera, lo encontramos el viernes pasado con un tiro cerca del corazón. Espero que las autoridades del estado de Washington le hagan justicia a este extraordinario perro que durante 9 años nunca mordió o atacó a nadie, adoraba su territorio y nunca se escapó. Era el compañero más leal y no se merecía una muerte lenta y dolorosa. #muerte #perro #justiciaporlosanimales

