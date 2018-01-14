'Jumanji' beats all newcomers at the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend box office
Meryl Streep, Liam Neeson, Paddington the bear and Taraji P. Henson all rushed into movie theaters over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, but "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" roared the loudest with an estimated $27 million in ticket sales.
According to studio estimates Sunday, "Jumanji" easily remained the no. 1 film in North America despite an onslaught of new challengers. The film is now approaching $300 million domestically and, after grossing $40 million in China this weekend, a worldwide total of $667 million.
Coming closest was Steven Spielberg's "The Post," starring Streep and Tom Hanks. Twentieth Century Fox is forecasting $18.6 million for the weekend.
The Neeson thriller "The Commuter" debuted with $13.5 million. "Paddington 2" opened with $10.6 million. And Henson's "Proud Mary" grossed $10 million.