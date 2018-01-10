'Heavyweights' star Joseph Wayne Miller dead at 36

Joseph Wayne Miller, better known to his fans as Salami Sam in the 1995 film “Heavyweights,” has died at age 36.

According to TMZ, Miller’s mother, Patricia, revealed the news on Tuesday that her son had died in his sleep overnight. His girlfriend reportedly found his body. At this time no cause of death has been revealed, but Patricia claims he suffered from sleep apnea, which may have contributed to his death.

As The Chicago Tribune notes, Miller had a small role in the 1992 film “Folks,” but is best known for co-starring with Judd Apatow, Ben Stiller, Kenan Thompson and more in Heavyweights,” a comedy about the hijinx that ensue at an all-boys weight-loss camp.

“When we made ‘Heavyweights’ being around Joe Miller was pure joy,” Apatow, who wrote and produced the 1995 film, told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday. “We could not have loved spending time with him more. He made everyone around him so happy. What a terrible loss.”

Aaron Schwartz, who played Gerald Garner posted a tribute to Miller on Instagram with the caption, “Rest In Peace buddy” attached to clips of his acting in the 1995 film.

“Joe always brought the fun to the set. He was one of those people you always wanted to be around. So sad. So young. Rest In Peace Joe,” he told Page Six.