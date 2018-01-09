Maxim introduces newcomer Olivia Burns as fan-voted cover girl, raises money for wounded veterans

One aspiring model from Wellington, Florida was discovered in a huge way.

Maxim announced Olivia Burns has won their first-ever reader-voted winner of the Maxim Cover Girl contest, beating out over 10,000 entrants with the help of millions of voters during a three-month voting process.

The 21-year-old not only won a coveted photoshoot with Maxim photographer Gilles Bensimon, but she is also featured on the cover of the January/February 2018 issue and has earned a check for $25,000.

“The Maxim Cover Girl Contest was such an incredible and empowering experience,” said Burns in a statement sent to Fox News Tuesday. “I am so honored to have gotten the experience of shooting with legendary photographer Gilles Bensimon. I used to dream of being a model and now my dream is a reality. Thank you Maxim Magazine, Gilles Bensimon and the Maxim readers."

And the contest wasn’t just a big win for Burns. It also raised over $500,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, a charity founded by former NFL All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen that builds handicapped-accessible homes for wounded veterans.

The news was a huge shock for Burns. Despite her dreams to become a model, her height at 5’6” didn't meet the minimum for several modeling agencies. She ultimately focused on a career in real estate, but still insisted on modeling as a side gig. Burns is also a successful equestrian and competes six to seven times a year.

Maxim Magazine revealed it was Burns’ mother who sent her the link to the competition just a day before it closed.

A post shared by L I V Y👸🏼💕 (@oliviaburns12) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

“I was actually in disbelief,” admitted Burns. “Because I wasn’t checking the page the last day and I had a friend tell me, ‘Olivia, you won.’ It was so crazy, and I was so excited. I was almost crying.”

As Burns gears up to pursue a full-time modeling career, she’s also thinking about sharing her success with someone special.

“I do like someone who’s affectionate and shows they care and has time for me,” Burns told the publication, adding she was single. “Someone that loves animals. Someone who’s laid-back and chill. I would love for someone to take me out on a boat for dinner. That would be a dream date. I’ve seen that in movies, and it looks amazing.”