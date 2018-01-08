James Franco's Golden Globes win ignites outrage, prompts two actresses to accuse actor of sexual harassment

Not everyone is celebrating James Franco’s big win for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy on Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards.

Two women have come forward on Twitter accusing the actor of sexual harassment. Both actresses also pointed out how it was hypocritical for the 39-year-old to wear a Time’s Up pin to keep the spotlight on the sexual harassment and assault scandals plaguing Hollywood.

“Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!” tweeted filmmaker and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan.

“Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco,” also tweeted actress Violet Paley. “Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?”

The accusations come after an unverified Twitter account for actress Ally Sheedy began slamming the win. Her tweets garnered social media attention and were deleted after outlets like Vanity Fair and E! News began reporting that Sheedy had called out Franco.

One tweet read, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Another stated, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo.”

Sheedy worked with Franco on the 2014 play “The Long Shrift.”

Sheedy is best known for her roles in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “The Breakfast Club.”

In 2014, Franco admitted he tried to initiate a hotel hookup with 17-year-old Scottish tourist Lucy Clode via Instagram and text messages after leaked conversations between the two surfaced online.

“… I’m embarrassed, and I guess I’m just a model of, you know, how social media is tricky,” he revealed during an appearance on “Live! With Kelly and Michael” at the time. “It’s a way people meet each other today.

"But what I’ve learned I guess just because I’m new to it is like, you don’t know who’s on the other end. You meet somebody in person and you get a feel for them, but you don’t know who you’re talking to, and, you know? So I used bad judgment. I learned my lesson.”

That same year he shared a nearly nude image on Instagram that showed him posing with his underwear pulled low and his hand in the waistband.

Many viewers have chimed in on social media, wondering why Franco’s work was celebrated at a televised ceremony despite his questionable behavior in Hollywood.

Reps for Franco did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.