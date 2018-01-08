Oprah Winfrey for President? Stedman Graham Says She Would 'Absolutely Do It'

Oprah Winfrey running for president of the United States is a serious discussion, according to her longtime partner, Stedman Graham -- though based on her own past comments to ET, not so fast.

The 63-year-old media mogul shook up the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday with her passionate acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, touching on African-American accomplishments, leadership, truth, abuse and power. Not surprisingly, the unforgettable speech had everyone clamoring for her to be president, with the hashtag #Oprah2020 trending.

“It's up to the people,” Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, told The Los Angeles Times about the possibility of her running for office. “She would absolutely do it."

Meanwhile, Winfrey herself didn't shut the door. When asked by The Los Angeles Times if she would consider a run for POTUS, she replied with a smile, “Okaay!”

“I say, I’m just glad I got through the speech!” she added. “I thought a lot about it. I wanted this to be a meaningful moment.”

But when ET spoke with Winfrey in October, she told us she was definitely not thinking about getting involved with politics.

"That is just not going to happen," she declared. "My strength is bringing people together, and my strength is connecting people to ideas. My strength is allowing people to see the best of themselves even in the worst of times and circumstances. That is not my thing. That would not be what I would be able to do well."

"It doesn't do that for me, but I would get behind somebody who I really, truly believed in, and would work my butt off to make them as successful as possible," she continued. "I don't know who that is right now, because I know that's gonna be the next question."

Of course, last March, she did ponder running for president in the wake of Donald Trump's win. Winfrey told Bloomberg Media that she "never considered the question, even the possibility," until Trump was elected.

"I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough,’" she explained. "And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

