Golden Globes 2018 winners so far

Associated Press
Nicole Kidman accepting the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in "Big Little Lies," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) (2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."

—Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: "Coco."

—Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

__Actress, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" 

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."

—Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."