Barstool Sports star KFC's wife claims he's been cheating on her since pregnancy

The wife of Barstool Sports bloviator Kevin Clancy, aka KFC, says that she caught him texting his mistress, and that he’s been cheating on her since she was pregnant.

Caitlin Nugent Clancy wrote about her cad husband on her private Instagram account on Friday, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

“Last night after I put my 2-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son to bed, I caught my husband sending messages to his mistress who he’s apparently been seeing since I was 8 months pregnant. Days before I gave birth, he was at a hotel in Manhattan with her. Days after I gave birth, he was then, too. The [rug’s] been pulled out from underneath me,” she wrote on her private Instagram account on Friday.

“The kind, funny, relatable family man I thought I married is clearly lower, more insecure and more disrespectful than I ever imagined …. he’s already trashed her and dropped her like a hot potato behind her back so she’ll receive the same treatment I did. I never asked for my life and family to be so public, but since I know this is going to come out anyway, I wanted to set the truth [straight] before the public humiliation begins.”

The writer, editor and podcaster tweeted what the paper described was an opaque reply to his wife’s post

“My wife and I are going through a hard time, I’m choosing to handle it privately for the sake of my kids,” he wrote.

Barstool Sports founder-president Dave Portnoy released a video statement in which he says KFC “comes across as a scumbag.”

“I didn’t want Barstool to be silent here,” he said. “It sucks. I’ll say what everybody else is probably thinking – KFC comes across as a scumbag here. But, again, we don’t know anything. I’m sure he’ll address when he sees the time is right.”

He added, “It’s a really bad situation that we wish didn’t happen.”

The couple wed in 2014 on the Jersey Shore, where Caitlin vacationed as a child, the Post reported.

The paper reported that just last summer, Kevin’s devoted a podcast to “relationship reparations.”

“How much money would you need your ex to pay you to make up for them cheating on you,” he tweeted back then.