Christian Bale thought producers 'lost their minds' with romantic comedy offer

Christian Bale is known for giving his all when he accepts a role. He dropped 60 pounds for 2004’s “The Machinist” and gained weight to play former Vice President Dick Cheney in the upcoming film “Backseat.”

However, Bale has his limits, namely romantic comedies.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bale was asked if he had considered doing a romantic comedy.

“I was asked to do a romantic comedy recently and I thought they’d lost their minds,” Bale told The Guardian.

“I don’t know why anyone would ever offer me a romantic comedy," he continued.

But Bale said thought the 2000 flick "American Psycho" was "very funny," referring to his breakout leading role in which he played Patrick Bateman, a rich New York investment banker with an urge to kill. The movie is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1992 novel of the same name.

The Oscar winner described “laughing straight away” when he read Ellis’ novel.

“When I read the book, I was laughing straight away. I’d no idea people saw it as anything other than satire,” Bale said.