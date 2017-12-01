Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Country

Blake Shelton sends message to grieving Quaboag students: I understand how you feel

Associated Press
Blake Shelton at the CMT Music Awards on July 6, 2017.

Blake Shelton at the CMT Music Awards on July 6, 2017.  (Reuters)

One of country music's biggest stars is comforting a Massachusetts school mourning the deaths of three students.

Blake Shelton recorded a minute-long message that was included in a longer tribute video to the Quaboag Regional Middle/High School students who died in a Nov. 6 car crash in West Brookfield.

Shelton's brother died in a crash nearly three decades ago.

Shelton said in the message: "I can understand how you guys feel. It's the worst possible feeling. It's confusion. It's anger. It's just an overall brokenness that's just gonna take a lot of time to heal."

Shelton learned of the deaths through his mother, who grew up with the father of a member of Quaboag's school committee.

The crash took the lives of 14-year-old Jaclyn Desrosiers, 15-year-old Christian Congelos and the driver, 16-year-old Lena Noonan.