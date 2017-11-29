Rosie O'Donnell calls President Trump a 'child rapist' after Matt Lauer firing tweet
Rosie O’Donnell is hitting back at President Trump on Wednesday after he tweeted about Matt Lauer being fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”
The 55-year-old comedian, who has a long standing feud with Trump, tweeted just before 8 a.m. a screengrab of Trump’s tweet with “CHILD RAPIST” scribbled over it.
“glass houses…#trumpRAPES,” she tweeted with the photo.
Trump tweeted shortly after the news broke the “Today” host was fired due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace: “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”
NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”
"It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment,” Lack said, adding that this was the first complaint of Lauer the company has received “in over 20 years [Lauer has] been at NBC News.”
"We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," Lack added.
Lauer's stunned co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was joined by Hoda Kotb to announce the news Wednesday morning on “Today.”