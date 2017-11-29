Matt Lauer fired: A look at the fallen 'Today' star's career

Longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer was fired from NBC due to “inappropriate sexual behavior,” the network said Wednesday.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement that the network received “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Lauer, who is 59.

“We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack’s statement said. It was read aloud on the “Today” show Wednesday morning by Lauer’s stunned co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

Here’s a look at Lauer’s almost 40-year career, from rags to riches to what now?

1979

Lauer’s television career first began as a producer of a noon news program at WOWK-TV in Huntington, West Virginia. He left Ohio University just shy of enough credits to graduate to take the job, the school said in a 1997 profile of Lauer. He would, however, later receive his degree.

He then became a reporter for the network’s 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, his NBC biography said.

1985 – 1986

Before it folded, Lauer hosted the New York City edition of "PM Magazine."

1989 – 1991

Lauer hosted a three-hour program in New York called “9 Broadcast Plaza.”

1992 - 1996

Lauer was a co-anchor of WNBC’s “Today in New York.” He would later add co-anchor for the early evening newscast “New Channel 4/Live at Five” to his daily agenda, according to his NBC biography.

Lauer also filled in as a news anchor for “Today” when needed.

1994

Lauer became a permanent news anchor of “Today.”

1997

Lauer became the co-anchor of “Today."

He was also named People’s "sexiest anchor" in 1997.

1998

Lauer began to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from Manhattan. He would continue to be part of the event's annual coverage through 2017.

He also interviewed then-first lady Hillary Clinton regarding the Monica Lewinsky scandal. It was her first interview on the subject, his biography said.

2006

Lauer appeared in an episode of the sitcom “Will & Grace.” He played himself in the episode titled “Bathroom Humor.”

2014

Lauer briefly took over hosting duties during the 2014 Olympics in Sochi after NBC’s primetime Olympics host, Bob Costas, fell ill with pink eye.

2016

Lauer signed a contract to keep him with NBC’s “Today” for an additional two years, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The new contract reportedly put him at about $20 million per year.

2017

Lauer was fired from NBC News over “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”