David Cassidy spent final days surrounded by family, says brother

Before David Cassidy died at age 67 from organ failure last week, the former ‘70s teen idol had one final chance to be with his family again.

“He was delighted to see them,” a source close to the singer told People Magazine Wednesday. “When his brother Patrick walked into the room, David lit up like a Christmas tree.”

The publication added once news broke Cassidy was hospitalized, his children, brothers and ex-wife Sue Shifrin immediately stood by his side.

“No one made me laugh like David,” said his brother Patrick. “We spent our final days together just laughing. David told me, ‘You’re so damn handsome!’ and I replied, ‘I’m just taller.’”

“I’m so grateful that I was able to hold and love the best friend I’ll ever have in his last moments,” added Cassidy’s 26-year-old son Beau.

Cassidy also had the chance to reconnect with his daughter, 31-year-old Katie. The “Arrow” actress recently shared a tweet about her father’s last words before his death:

In one of his last interviews, the “Partridge Family” star told the magazine he was suffering from dementia, a memory loss disease that stole the lives of his mother and grandfather. At the time, Cassidy declared he was choosing to focus on staying connected with his friends, family and fans to cope with the illness.

“In the end, I just want to be happy,” said Cassidy. “I really want to be happy. If I want to have a great life like I have now, I’ve got to just stay on track. I love that I’ve had an amazing life that has touched millions of people all over the world. I’m flattered. The world needs more kindness. I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy added fans of his decades-long career in music and television uplifted him over the years after previously battling alcoholism and substance abuse issues.

“I’m kind of in awe by them. Truly,” he said. “To be that connected and supportive of someone – it’s a very beautiful and emotional thing for me… everything, it has more meaning.”