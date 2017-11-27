Kris Jenner on daughters' pregnancies: 'It's like a faucet' that 'won't turn off'

Kris Jenner offered another big clue about Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies.

In a special holiday episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on Sunday, the Kardashian matriarch talked about her growing family and her love for her grandchildren, E! News reported. Though Kim Kardashian, 37, confirmed she will be having a baby via a surrogate, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have not publicly addressed reports that they are both expecting.

"I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it's like a faucet that we turned on and won't turn off,” Jenner said during the family dinner. “The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it's been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it's truly the meaning of just life.”

Jenner added, “One of my favorite traditions during the holidays is to shop for all the kids for Christmas — and now, it’s extra special because I get to shop for all the grandkids.”

“It never seems to end, which is exciting,” she said.

The other Kardashian sisters also said in the episode what they were “thankful” for and how exciting it was to see the next generation of Kardashian dynasty.

"I don't know if I'm thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby, and I'm thankful that we have family here,” Kim Kardashian said.

Khloe Kardashian added, "I think I'm thankful for having so many generations here. It's so cool.”

News of Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy first broke in late September. This would be the first child for the makeup mogul with rapper Travis Scott. The couple has been dating since April. Days later, reports said Khloe Kardashian was also pregnant with her first child with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

None of the Kardashians have directly addressed the rumors. Kim Kardashian was asked about the pregnancy rumors when she appeared on the “Late Late Show” with James Corden earlier this month. Kardashian avoided spilling her sisters' secrets.