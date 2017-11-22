Expand / Collapse search
Netflix will not partner with The Weinstein Company on annual Golden Globes party

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014. Netflix Inc <NFLX.O> shares were down 3.1 percent at $435.28 after the announcement. The streaming video company will announced its quarterly results later on October 15. Picture taken October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BUSINESS LOGO) - TM3EAAF0YT101

Netflix is severing one of its biggest ties from The Weinstein Company amid the slew of sexual harassment allegations against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein.

For the past three years, Netflix and The Weinstein Co. have partnered for a major Golden Globes party. However, the company told Fox News that this will be the year that ends.

“We have no plans to partner with other studios for upcoming events,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The news comes as a result of the embattled company’s uncertain future in the wake of Harvey Weinstein being accused by multiple sexual harassment and assault. The allegations led to him being ousted from his own company and essentially kicked out of show business as he seeks treatment and rehab for his behavior.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. With thousands of women embracing the "Me Too" movement to own their histories of sexual harassment and abuse, and those issues swirling at high volume in the culture overall, parents are reaching for teachable moments in the post-Weinstein world. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Harvey Weinstein  (Reuters)

According to Variety, Netflix and The Weinstein Company cut a deal in 2013, long before all the allegations came to light, that allowed the streaming giant to show some exclusives such as “Peaky Blinders,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend” and more. The company also produced the Netflix original series “Marco Polo,” which is one of the most expensive shows in television history.

Now, with its star on the rise, Netflix seems to be cutting ties with the embattled company. However, it’s unclear if anything will replace its annual Golden Globes party or if the event will simply be canceled at this time.