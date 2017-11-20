Mia Farrow shares tribute to late Sharon Tate following Charles Manson's death

Now that the mastermind behind her friend’s untimely death is dead, actress Mia Farrow is using the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Sharon Tate.

As previously reported, Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who cultivated an image for himself as the face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, died late Sunday night.

Farrow, who was friends with Tate after starring in her husband, Roman Polanski’s film “Rosemary’s Baby” posted a simple tribute on Twitter.

“Charlie Manson is dead -good riddance,” she wrote with an accompanying headshot of Tate.

Soon after, she retweeted a fan who calculated how old Tate, her unborn child and the other victims that died with her would be had Manson and his cult not violently entered their lives.

Finally, she posted one more note honoring her friend. Accompanying another picture of a young Tate.

“Thoughts with my sweet, beautiful friend, Sharon Tate and with each of Manson’s victims.”

Previously, Tate's sister responded to the news that Manson had died with her own statement.

Tate was murdered inside her and Polanski’s home along with some of their friends. Soon after, Manson’s devotees killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in what became known as the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders. Although Manson did not actually do the killings himself, they were carried out by his followers on his direct orders.