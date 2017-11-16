Lady Gaga stops concert to check on fan who was hit in the face

Lady Gaga is getting a lot of praise for coming to a fan’s aid during her Connecticut concert on Saturday.

The singer, who is on her Joanne World Tour, stopped her concert at Mohegan Sun after she noticed a fan was bleeding. Gaga was captured on video crouching down, asking the fan, identified as Meredith, if she was OK and apologizing for the incident, People reported.

“I just looked over and I saw,” Gaga said as she stood on the stage. “Are you all right? Do you need some extra help? Yeah? OK, so do you need a paramedic? They’re on their way? OK.”

“Meredith. I’m so sorry that you got hit in the face and that you’re bleeding,” Gaga added. “We’re going to make sure that you’re OK, all right?”

Fans applauded Gaga while others let out a collective, “aww” for the singer’s sweet gesture. She talked to Meredith until medics ushered the injured fan away. The singer then told the crowd: “What we all need to remember is that there are things more important than show business.”

Gaga later dedicated singing her 2008 hit “Paparazzi” to the injured concertgoer. To top it off, she gave Meredith a backstage pass.

The video of the incident was posted on a Twitter fan page @ladygaga_JWT with the caption: “VIDEO: A fan was hit in the face & started bleeding during tonight’s show, so Lady Gaga stopped the show to make sure she was fine & gave her a backstage pass! @ladygaga #JoanneWorldTour #JoanneWorldTourConnecticut”