Carrie Underwood gives update on wrist surgery after fall

Country music star Carrie Underwood tweeted Wednesday that she underwent wrist surgery a few days after she fell outside her home Friday.

Underwood tweeted she was doing “great” following the procedure and thanked those who helped care for her.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” Underwood tweeted. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on...I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Underwood was hospitalized Friday after she fell outside her home in Nashville. The Tennessean reported the singer was treated and released from a hospital for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. Underwood tweeted Sunday that she would be “alright” and had “the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

The fall forced the singer to skip the Country Rising Concert Sunday night. Her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, traveled to Nashville to care for Underwood, the Tennessean reported.

