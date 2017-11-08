Expand / Collapse search
CMAs: Carrie Underwood, more stars show skin on the red carpet

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)  (2017 Invision)

CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood walked the red carpet on Wednesday in a low-cut blue gown that was sure to be the first look of many for the singer during the night.

Underwood's deep-V dress included a sheer panel and an off-the-shoulder puffy sleeve design. 

The star wasn't the only one to show some skin at the CMAs.

Kelsea Ballerini's dress featured a seductive cut-out. 

51st Country Music Association Awards â Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., 08/11/2017 - Singer Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Harrison McClary - HP1EDB81T3O63

Kelsea Ballerini poses on the CMAs red carpet.  (Reuters)

Meanwhile, duo Maddie & Tae both wore long dresses that showed off their fit figures. 

51st Country Music Association Awards â Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., 08/11/2017 - Maddie Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary - HP1EDB81TMF7J

Maddie Marlow (L) and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae arrive at the CMAs.  (Reuters)

And Ruby Rose turned up at the CMAs and showed off her tattoos in a very low back gown. 

Ruby Rose arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ruby Rose showed off a plethora of tattoos on the red carpet at the CMAs.  (AP)