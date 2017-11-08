CMAs: Carrie Underwood, more stars show skin on the red carpet

CMA Awards host Carrie Underwood walked the red carpet on Wednesday in a low-cut blue gown that was sure to be the first look of many for the singer during the night.

Underwood's deep-V dress included a sheer panel and an off-the-shoulder puffy sleeve design.

The star wasn't the only one to show some skin at the CMAs.

Kelsea Ballerini's dress featured a seductive cut-out.

Meanwhile, duo Maddie & Tae both wore long dresses that showed off their fit figures.

And Ruby Rose turned up at the CMAs and showed off her tattoos in a very low back gown.