Glen Campbell remembered at the CMA Awards

Glen Campbell, who died in August, was honored at the Country Music Association Awards during a touching performance of "Wichita Lineman" by Little Big Town and Jimmy Webb, who wrote the song.

The Grammy-winning country foursome sang the tune, while Webb played piano, at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Campbell also won an award: He posthumously won musical event of the year for "Funny How Time Slips Away" with Willie Nelson.

Campbell, who died at the age of 81 of Alzheimer's disease, was also honored during the In Memoriam portion of the show.

