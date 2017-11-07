Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Amy Locane's deadly drunk-driving crash: Family of woman killed to get $4.8M

Associated Press
close
Actress Amy Locane reflects on her 2010 deadly drunk driving crash and reveals what shes doing to prevent others from making the same mistakes she made

Actress Amy Locane reflects on deadly drunk driving crash

Actress Amy Locane reflects on her 2010 deadly drunk driving crash and reveals what shes doing to prevent others from making the same mistakes she made

The family of a woman killed in a 2010 crash involving a "Melrose Place" actress will receive a $4.8 million settlement.

NJ.com reports most of the money will come from the hosts of a party where actress Amy Locane-Bovenizer was drinking before the crash.

Rachel and Carlos Sagebien agreed to pay $3.3 million through their insurance company to the family of Helene Seeman. Locane-Bovenizer and her estranged husband will pay $1.5 million.

The actress served about 2½ years in prison after being convicted of vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

In a resentencing hearing, a judge said he erred by imposing too light a sentence, but declined to send Locane-Bovenizer back to prison. The state has appealed that decision.

The Montgomery Township crash also injured Seeman's husband, Fred.