Amy Locane remembers deadly drunk-driving crash: 'I don't even recall how many I had'

Amy Locane’s life was forever changed on the night of June 27, 2010.

The 45-year-old actress, known for starring in the 1990 musical comedy “Cry-Baby” opposite Johnny Depp, as well as playing Sandy Louise Harling on the hit 1992 series “Melrose Place,” was drunk when her SUV plowed into a car that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman at the scene. The passenger’s husband Fred Seeman suffered from broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Locane had a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit. And police testified she was found in a ditch and reportedly giggling after the collision.

“I don’t even recall how many I had,” Locane admitted to Entertainment Weekly.

In 2012, Locane was found guilty of second-degree vehicular homicide and assault by an auto. She was immediately remanded to jail.

“The worst night of my life was when I had to tell the kids that their mother wasn’t coming home,” recalled her ex-husband Mark Bovenizer. He called it quits with Locane in 2015.

However, the controversy wasn’t over. Judge Robert B. Reed sentenced Locane to three years in prison, making her eligible for parole after two and a half years. He cited Locane’s two young children, with one of them diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, as the reason for his leniency. The news outraged Seeman.

“I went into county jail right after I was found guilty,” said Locane. “Most people get bailed out and go home and be with their family, but I decided the sooner I got in, the sooner I would get out.”

She was released from prison on June 12, 2015. The case is currently being appealed a second time in the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court.

“While it has been a long ordeal for the Seeman family, they remain resolute in seeing Ms. Locane and any other responsible parties brought to justice,” said Raymond Silverman, the lead trial attorney in the civil suit.

In the meantime, Locane is adjusting to her new life without cameras. She sees her daughters every week, attends AA meetings, and makes occasional appearances at schools arranged by the organization Steered Straight. Despite her efforts, Locane is not expecting anyone to feel sorry for her.

“I’m not minimizing what I did,” she said. “That’s why I talk to high schoolers. It’s not as simple as don’t drink and drive.”