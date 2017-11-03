Brad Paisley slams CMA Awards for restricting press questions about guns, politics

Brad Paisley urged the Country Music Association to reconsider the restrictions it placed on reporters hoping to cover the upcoming CMA Awards.

The new regulations are designed to avoid questions about the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas and other political topics.

"I'm sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1.....," Paisley tweeted Friday.

Paisley is co-hosting the CMA Awards with fellow singer Carrie Underwood.

“In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like,” read the guidelines provided to Fox News. “It’s vital, more so this year than in years past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great. It’s an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time.”

A representative for the CMAs noted to Fox News that “all outlets must agree for access” to the event. The 51st Annual CMA Awards are scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8.

At a media preview Thursday in New York City, with hosts Carrie Underwood and Braid Paisley, The Associated Press asked the performers about the Vegas shooting. The stars said they want to honor the victims’ families during the show.

The world of country music has been in unique and unfamiliar territory of late following the tragedy in Las Vegas at a Jason Aldean concert that left nearly 60 people dead. Additionally, one of the genre's most popular publicists, Kirt Webster, is in embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.