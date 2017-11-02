Randy Travis fires longtime publicist Kirt Webster amid sex assault allegations

next

Randy Travis quietly announced he signed with new representation the same day his longtime publicist Kirt Webster was accused of sexual assault by a former client.

According to a press release on 117 Publicity's website on October 27, Travis signed with the firm to be his exclusive representation.

That is the same day former country singer Austin Cody Rick accused Webster of "sexually assault[ing] me repeatedly" in a public Facebook post.

Webster, the publicist of Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers, is denying the allegations, saying he had a consensual relationship with Rick. But on Wednesday afternoon, Webster PR announced on its website the company was no longer in business. A rep later told Fox News the company will continue operating under a new name.

Multiple sources told Fox News Webster repeatedly made fun of Travis in staff meetings after the singer suffered a stroke in 2013.

A source close to Travis told Fox News Webster's alleged behavior regarding Travis is "saddening and deeply disturbing."

"Randy lived through numerous traumatic experiences thanks to the grace of God. He should be celebrated for his successes and uplifted for his strength and recovery," the source told us. "The man is singing again! To degrade another human being, especially a client, is just the lowest of the low."

A rep for Webster did not return Fox News' emails and calls requesting comment.

None of Webster's high-profile clients including Charlie Daniels, Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Rogers returned multiple requests by Fox News for comment.