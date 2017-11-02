Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Country

Randy Travis fires longtime publicist Kirt Webster amid sex assault allegations

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
  • Randy Travis (c) joins Carrie Underwood (l) and Brad Paisley to perform "Forever and Ever, Amen" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee nearly three years after his stroke.
    Image 1 of 2

    Randy Travis (c) joins Carrie Underwood (l) and Brad Paisley to perform "Forever and Ever, Amen" at the 50th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee nearly three years after his stroke. (Reuters)

  • Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010.
    Image 2 of 2

    Singer Randy Travis arrives at the 45th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 18, 2010. (Reuters)

Randy Travis quietly announced he signed with new representation the same day his longtime publicist Kirt Webster was accused of sexual assault by a former client.

According to a press release on 117 Publicity's website on October 27, Travis signed with the firm to be his exclusive representation.

That is the same day former country singer Austin Cody Rick accused Webster of "sexually assault[ing] me repeatedly" in a public Facebook post.

Webster, the publicist of Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels and Kenny Rogers, is denying the allegations, saying he had a consensual relationship with Rick. But on Wednesday afternoon, Webster PR announced on its website the company was no longer in business. A rep later told Fox News the company will continue operating under a new name.

Kirt Webster backstage in the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kirt Webster backstage in the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 25, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Getty)

Harvey Weinstein scandal: What you need to know

Multiple sources told Fox News Webster repeatedly made fun of Travis in staff meetings after the singer suffered a stroke in 2013.

A source close to Travis told Fox News Webster's alleged behavior regarding Travis is "saddening and deeply disturbing."

"Randy lived through numerous traumatic experiences thanks to the grace of God. He should be celebrated for his successes and uplifted for his strength and recovery," the source told us. "The man is singing again! To degrade another human being, especially a client, is just the lowest of the low."

A rep for Webster did not return Fox News' emails and calls requesting comment.

None of Webster's high-profile clients including Charlie Daniels, Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus and Kenny Rogers returned multiple requests by Fox News for comment.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.