CMA Awards restrict press questions about guns, politics

FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Country Music Association is warning media outlets to avoid questions about a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, gun rights or political affiliations at their annual awards show next week or risk losing credentials. The 51st annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Country Music Association has issued strict rules to reporters hoping to cover the upcoming CMA Awards. The new regulations are designed to avoid questions about the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas and other political topics. 

"In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like," read the guidelines provided to Fox News. "It’s vital, more so this year than in year’s past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great. It’s an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time."

A representative for the CMAs noted to Fox News that "all outlets must agree for access" to the event. The 51st annual CMA Awards are scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8. 

At a media preview Thursday in New York City with hosts Carrie Underwood and Braid Paisley, The Associated Press asked the performers about the Vegas shooting. The stars said they want to honor the victims' families during the show.

Country music finds itself in an unfamiliar and unique position as of late following the tragedy at a Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas that left almost 60 people dead. Additionally, one of its biggest publicists, Kirt Webster, is embroiled in a sex abuse scandal. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.