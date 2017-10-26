'13 Reasons Why' actor under restraining order after allegedly kicking pal in stomach

“13 Reasons Why” actor Uriah Shelton reportedly received a restraining order after he allegedly kicked a friend in her stomach.

Shelton, 20, who plays Pratters in the Netflix series, is accused of kicking an ex-best friend in the stomach after the pair argued one night, TMZ reported. The woman and Shelton also reportedly had a sexual relationship.

The actor reportedly kicked the woman in her stomach after she blocked him from getting into his car, court documents state.

The woman said the kick caused “inflamed intestines and bruising to the muscles.” She also said Shelton threatened her.

Shelton has been ordered “to stay 100 yards away from the woman,” TMZ reported.

Shelton’s rep told E! Online the actor would “never harm another person and is currently unavailable for comment.”