Billy Joel, wife Alexis welcome second daughter

Fox News
Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick welcomed their second daughter on Sunday.

Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Roderick, have another “Uptown Girl” in their lives.

The singer’s wife gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, a representative confirmed to People Magazine on Monday. This is the third child for Joel, who is 68, and the second for Roderick, 35.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” the representative said.

The birth comes just a week after Joel announced he was expecting another child in an interview with Belfast Telegraph. He initially said the newborn was due next month.

Joel and Roderick began dating in 2009 and got married in 2015. She gave birth to their first daughter, Della Rose, in August 2015. He has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. 