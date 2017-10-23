Snoop Dogg slams Trump in new song 'Make America Crip Again'

Snoop Dogg is slamming President Trump again, releasing the audio track to his new song and album titled, “Make America Crip Again.”

In the song released ahead of his full album, the rapper hit back at Trump over the NFL kneeling controversy and mentioned former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick's struggle to sign with a team since he took a knee during the national anthem.

“The president said he wants to make America great again. F--k that s--t, we gon’ make America Crip again,” Snoop Dogg rapped. "As I look around I see so many millionaires with skin like mine, don't pretend that I'm with that bulls--t your president been tweeting."



Snoop Dogg touched on the NFL controversy and rapped, “I’m going to start my own league." He then defended Kaepernick and said he was “blackballed” from the league because he was the first player to take a knee last year.

“This still America with three K's, believe that s--t,” he added.

The album is expected to be released on Oct. 27. Snoop Dogg told Billboard that his new album was not a “statement or a political act.”

“It's just good music. Certain people feel like we should make America 'great again,' but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I'd rather Make America Crip Again,” the rapper said.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg released a music video for his song, “BADBADNOTGOOD” showing him using a toy gun to shoot a clown resembling Trump. The president addressed the video in a tweet saying the rapper had a “failing career.”

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if Snoop Dogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time," Trump tweeted.

Snoop Dogg’s song comes just two weeks after Eminem released a scathing video attacking Trump, calling him a “racist 94-year-old grandpa” and a “b---h.” Eminem also addressed the NFL national anthem kneeling and showed support for Kaepernick.

Snoop Dogg released a video shortly after showing support for Eminem, saying: “Shout out to Eminem. Detroit, stand up.”