Harvey Weinstein being investigated by LAPD for alleged 2013 rape in a hotel room

Following the litany of women who have come forward to accuse disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, the LAPD has joined the NYPD and London police in launching official investigations into Weinstein’s alleged crimes.

“The LAPD’s robbery and homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013,” Police Intelligence Operations Officer Sal Ramirez told Fox News. “This case is under investigation, there is no further information at this time.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, an Italian model/actress, who refused to be identified to the press, sat down with officers to detail an account from the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion and Art Festival in February 2013. She claims Weinstein showed up at her hotel after she declined an offer to go to his hotel with him.

“He ... bullied his way into my hotel room, saying, ‘I’m not going to [have sex with] you, I just want to talk,’” the woman told the outlet. “Once inside, he asked me questions about myself, but soon became very aggressive and demanding and kept asking to see me naked. He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do. He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

She says that she begged the now 65-year-old Weinstein to stop and showed him pictures of her children during the alleged 45-minute ordeal.

This particular investigation could be problematic for Weinstein, who is currently at a rehab center in Arizona, as it falls within the 10-year statute of limitations for sex crimes in Los Angeles.

Following bombshell exposés from The New York Times and The New Yorker, many women have been coming forward to share their stories of sexual assault or harassment involving Weinstein.

As previously reported, the NYPD and London police are investigating cases of sexual assault involving the Hollywood tycoon as well, making this the third police department that’s gone on record with an investigation.