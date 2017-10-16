Mayim Bialik targeted for victim blaming, responds to backlash on Twitter

In an effort to give her point of view on the ever-growing scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein and sexism in Hollywood, “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik has opened herself up to some sharp ridicule from fans.

The star, who typically gives her opinion on the issues of the day and her life by way of her blog, changed things up a bit by publishing a lengthy op-ed in The New York Times about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which she condemned a culture that puts women in situations like the ones Weinstein’s accusers found themselves in. However, after including a portion about how she’s avoided Hollywood harassment for so long, many who read the piece are accusing her of blaming the victims for their own assaults.

While describing how she avoided such things by getting into the business at a young age and not being the typical Hollywood pretty-girl archetype, she mentioned how her choices in the business as an adult have helped her get by.

“I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy,” she wrote.

Bialik immediately qualified the above statement by saying, “Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior?”

However, many still took her words as evidence that she was shaming the women who fell victim for the way they dressed or acted.

The negative backlash prompted the former “Blossom” star to post a response on Twitter inviting those speaking out against her to engage with her on the topic when she visits The New York Times on Monday.