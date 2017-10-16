Judd Apatow thinks something needs to change in Hollywood amid Harvey Weinstein scandal

Judd Apatow has a message for men in the midst of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I think men need to stand up for women,” the mastermind behind "Knocked Up," "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Trainwreck" said at Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday. “We have to create an environment where if women feel something happens to them, that the community is going to support them; and I don't think that’s the case right now.

“I think women — and even powerful women — are afraid of the repercussions. I think the men — the harassers — they should be the ones who feel like they’re going to end up like Harvey Weinstein, I’m going to be out of a job.”

Kelly Clarkson, who was honored at the luncheon along with Michelle Pfeiffer, Octavia Spencer, Priyanka Chopra and director Patty Jenkins, said she never went through what many other women did with Weinstein, who was fired by The Weinstein Company last week amid allegations that he raped, forcibly touched and harassed women in the industry.

“I have never experienced what is happening now — and none of my friends, either — which I am very thankful for, and obviously it happens,” Clarkson said.

“It’s one of these times where we take this horrific negative thing that is happening and teach not only our daughters, but our sons, to stand up for what is right and to respect yourself.”

Apatow who is married to actress Leslie Mann, said he teaches their two daughters the importance of being their own boss.

“I always tell them they need to learn to write and direct and produce, so they can be their own boss. It’s very hard to be in a situation, as a young actress, to hope someone recognizes you,” he said.

Apatow, who is known for working with top Hollywood actresses, said he hopes he can continue to break the mold for them.

“In my own world, I have made an effort to work with a lot of women. In the last five or six years, I’ve done a show with Lena Dunham, made movies with Amy Schumer and Kristen Wiig, and they've been some of the best experiences of my life. And I learned so much and I hope to create more opportunities for women.”