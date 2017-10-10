Expand / Collapse search
Jerry Seinfeld still friends with 'Seinfeld co-stars

New York Post
This Nov. 1, 2016 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Seinfeld Hart will headline the Colossal Clusterfest, a three-day comedy event on June 2-4 in San Francisco.  (AP)

Jerry Seinfeld — the comedian vintage car collector who last year sold off 15 Porsches for $22 million — rolled up to his New Yorker Festival talk over the weekend in a 1963 Corvette and “drove around until he found a parking spot on the street,” a spy said.

At the New York Society for Ethical Culture on the Upper West Side, in a Q&A with David Remnick, Seinfeld said of his current relationship with his former hit “Seinfeld” cast, “There was never any acrimony … We never had any falling out. But, you know, in life, what happens is you’re with certain people at certain times in your life, and then years go by, and people move, and they get families. And sometimes they … go in other directions.”

The cast of the Emmy-winning "Seinfeld" show pose with the Emmys they won for Outstanding Comedy Series on September 19, 1993 in Pasadena, CA. From left to right: Michael Richards, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander. (Photo credit should read SCOTT FLYNN/AFP/Getty Images)  (2011 AFP)

But “they still like each other.”

He added, “My daughter is saying to me, ‘Why don’t I get a text thread of the four of us?’ But [‘Seinfeld’ co-creator] Larry [David] and I had dinner last week. I talked to Julia [Louis-Dreyfus] tonight. I’m seeing Michael [Richards] in a couple weeks.” But “we don’t get together like you want us to.”

Also making New Yorker Festival appearances were Seth MeyersAva DuVernaySofia Coppola, Carly Rae Jepsen, Riz AhmedJon Hamm and Tracee Ellis Ross.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.