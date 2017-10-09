James Woods' retirement announcement was a mistake

James Woods said he is not retiring from acting despite a real estate posting last week announced the Oscar-nominated star was done with Hollywood.

A press release offering Woods' Rhode Island lake house for sale had included news he was retiring. But Woods tells The Washington Post last week's announcement was a mistake.

The 70-year-old Woods says his real estate agent, Allen Gammons, had read him a draft of the release but he "didn't hear 'retirement.'"

Woods is known for his conservative political views and has said that's made it tough to find work in Hollywood.

Gammons had said the decision wasn't political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called it a lie on Twitter. Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn's accusation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.