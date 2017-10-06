Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James taunts 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' TV crew

LeBron James de los Cavaliers de Cleveland posa durante el dÃ­a de prensa del equipo, el lunes 25 de septiembre de 2017, en Independence, Ohio. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

LeBron James posted a video on Snapchat mocking the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" film crew.  (AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers star player LeBron James was not in the mood to be filmed during practice.  

King James posted a video on his Snapchat this week taunting a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” film crew that crashed the team's workout, the New York Post reported.

The short video, which was released by The Shade Room, showed members of the Cavaliers working out with a few camera crew filming. James pivoted the video around the room saying: “The s--- show is here. The s--- show is here.” At the end, James zooms in on a camera man filming him.

Jun 9, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Reality TV stars Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian during game four of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports - 10099802

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a baby with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.  (Reuters)

The camera crew was believed to be at the practice because teammate Tristan Thompson is dating Khloe Kardashian, one of the stars of the reality TV show. Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly expecting a child together, their first, next year.

Cleveland 19 reported the crew gained access to Cleveland Clinic Courts, the team’s training facility, but it was not clear how it was approved. 