Jimmy Kimmel: Gun lobby runs this country

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday used his opening monologue to blast politicians who have their “b---s” stuck in an National Rifle Association “money clip” one day after a gunman killed dozens at a country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

Kimmel called out politicians he indicated were soft on gun laws. He said these officials are quick to offer their prayers for victims but said, “They should be praying to God to forgive them, for letting the gun lobby run this country."

“When someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said.

He told the audience that he was talking about “common sense” and not gun control.

“Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert,” he said.

The comments came a day after Stephen Paddock opened fire from his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on a country music festival, killing 59 people and injuring nearly 530.

Law enforcement and family members could not explain what would motivate a one-time accountant with no known criminal record to inflict so much carnage.

Las Vegas police said he had 23 guns at the hotel, including semi-automatic rifles, and 19 at his home along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The 64-year-old gunman killed himself in the hotel room before authorities arrived.

Kimmel said, “It’s too much to even process — all these devastated families who now have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles and use them to shoot people."