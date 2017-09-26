'DWTS' Recap: 'Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran jokes after elimination, 'They made a mistake'

"Shark Tank" businesswoman Barbara Corcoran became the first celebrity eliminated on season 25 of "Dancing with the Stars" – and couldn't resist being snarky about it backstage.

"Do you know we just got news that they made a mistake?" Corcoran joked to reporters after her ouster on Monday night with partner Keo Motsepe.

"You should just ask for the stats. It's all a mistake," the wealthy real estate mogul said.

But Corcoran, the oldest competitor of this season's "DWTS" at age 68, was a good sport after receiving the lowest score of 14 out of 30 for her dance last week with Motsepe.

On Monday, judges again gave her the lowest score, 17 for tango.

A teary-eyed Corcoran revealed in rehearsal footage the reason learning dance was hard for her: "I've been dyslexic my whole life."

She told Fox News after the show about her dyslexia, "I was surprised about how much it affected my ability to learn steps quickly…we had to do so much repetition. It was like learning to read all over again….which was very painful."

Corcoran told reporters, however, that overall, she had a blast because: "I value fun more than anything else in life. I don't really give a crap about money. I just kind of always made money by accident…and my God, have I had fun with Keo on this dance floor."

The other stars moving on to Tuesday night's second elimination show included top scorers Paralympian Victoria Arlen, actor/singer Jordan Fisher, and TV presenter Vanessa Lachey, who tied for first with scores of 24.

Jordan, who has appeared on Broadway in "Hamilton," performed a Viennese Waltz with partner Lindsay Arnold and said that ballroom "is a totally different thing. I feel insanely uncoordinated."

Former "Malcolm in Middle" star Frankie Muniz walked away with a strong score of 23 but it wasn't easy as rehearsal clips showed him collapsing in pain from a back injury suffered in car racing.

After the show, Muniz said the show didn't overdramatize his difficulty: "I'm messed up."

"Two days ago, I physically couldn't walk," he said with partner Witney Carson by his side.

Muniz elaborated on the cryotherapy he is getting for his back, saying "This week, I've gone every day and it's saved me to be able to dance…it was very scary at first but now I'm obsessed with it.

The therapy is a cold room and Muniz said, "It's minus 240 degrees and you stay in there for like three minutes and freeze."

Former "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse was celebrating the news that she will star on a spinoff of the hit Freeform show -- and grabbed 23 points with pro Gleb Savchenko.

Lindsey Stirling and partner Mark Ballas earned 21 points for their quickstep which depicted the violinist turning into a butterfly. She told the cameras in practice that she had made it through "very dark times" in her life and elaborated to Fox News after the show, "This dance represents for me a transformation I went through and I was trying to depict the joy that comes from recovery. It was supposed to be a dance of hope."

WWE star Nikki Bella was guided to a score of 21 by her waltz partner Artem Chigvintsev and said, "I was like, wow, there really is this elegant side of me and I got lost in it and I loved it and I want to do more of it."

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens garnered 20 points from the judges with partner Cheryl Burke. Rehearsal footage showed Owens getting upset and Burke giving him pep talks.

Their sexy foxtrot ended with Owens on top of Burke on the floor, which Judge Len Goodman complained was "too raunchy." But afterwards, Owens and Burke were happy about their score – and the fact they weren't eliminated after being in the bottom two with Corcoran and Motsepe.

Owens commented to reporters about the President Donald Trump controversy over football players taking a knee, "A lot of people feel what he said is uncalled for, especially with him being the leader of our country. There are other things that should be at the top of his priority list. What's going on in the NFL, that shouldn't be one of them."

Debbie Gibson, who battles Lyme disease, also earned 20, for her graceful quickstep with Alan Bersten, and so did "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott (with Emma Slater). Singer Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd walked away with 19 points.

On Tuesday, the stars will dance again – and face another elimination.