Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Illness

Tarek El Moussa gets candid on beating cancer: 'It was the lowest point of my life'

Fox News
close
Fox411: Tarek el Moussa files for divorce from wife Christina

'Flip or Flop' stars' marriage flops

Fox411: Tarek el Moussa files for divorce from wife Christina

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his battle with cancer in hopes it will inspire others.

The “Flip or Flop” star took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo from “one of the absolute lowest points of my life.”

Back in February, the 36-year-old told “Good Morning America” he was diagnosed with testicular cancer around the same time he had thyroid cancer in 2013.

“Getting the thyroid cancer was hard enough, and then a few weeks later, learning I had testicular cancer, I literally thought I was gonna die,” said the father of two. “I just didn’t want to come out with it. It was more of a personal thing.”

El Moussa revealed both cancers are in remission. He is now encouraging fans to get checked by their doctors by sharing his horrifying experience.

“For me, the main reason I’m coming out is to create awareness,” he explained. “I know that when I came out with thyroid cancer, a lot of people found out they also had thyroid cancer. So, I feel it’s something I had to do.”