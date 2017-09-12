'Star Wars: Episode IX' to be directed, written by J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams will write and direct "Star Wars: Episode IX."

Abrams, who also directed "The Force Awakens" in 2015 and 2017's "The Last Jedi," will complete the sequel trilogy as writer and director of "Star Wars: Episode IX."

The film's official Twitter account broke the news Tuesday morning.

"With 'The Force Awakens,' J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement.

Chris Terrio will join Abrams as a co-writer. Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Abrams, Bad Robot and Lucasfilm will produce the movie.