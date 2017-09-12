'Baywatch' star Yasmine Bleeth's husband sues Disney

"Baywatch" actress Yasmine Bleeth's husband is suing Disney for injuries he allegedly suffered after falling over film equipment while the studio was shooting at his residence.

Paul Cerrito is claiming he has suffered a permanent back injury due to the fall.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Disney was filming a pilot at Cerrito's home. Prior to his spinal injury, he was already recovering from a previous spill at a grocery store and was using a walker to get around. He is suing both the grocery store and Disney.

The gossip site reports that Cerrito is seeking for Disney to pay for his medical bills and damages.

Bleeth and Cerrito have been married since 2002 after meeting in rehab.

A year before they wed, Cerrito was in the car with the actress when she was caught with cocaine in her car according to EW.

Disney did not return Fox News' request for comment.