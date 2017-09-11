Jonathan Rhys Meyers relapses after wife Mara Lane's miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane are mourning a miscarriage, which reportedly triggered a relapse in the actor’s battle with alcohol abuse.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven,” Lane wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here.”

“When life throws us curve balls such as these, depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with,” she continued of Rhys Meyers, 40. “He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress … sometimes it’s like two steps forward, one step back.”

Lane thanked their family and friends for support before addressing photos and reports that had surfaced of the “Vikings” star looking worse for the wear at a Dublin airport.

“To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news,” Lane wrote. “I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … We forgive you.”

A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Thankfully, Rhys Meyers, who’s battled publicly alcoholism for years, is recovering well and getting back on the wagon.

“He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period,” Lane noted. “Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let’s try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

Meyers and Lane have been together since January 2013 and welcomed their first child, son Wolf Rhys Meyers, in December 2016.

A post shared by Mara &Toca Lane Rhys Meyers (@thelionandthelambchop) on May 6, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

This article originally appeared on Page Six.