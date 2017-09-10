Paris Jackson is working on a 'calm aura'

Michael Jackson’s free-spirited daughter, Paris, — who this year signed with IMG and landed a contract with Calvin Klein — was spotted having an intimate dinner at Stephen Starr’s Morimoto with friends this past week.

A spy tells the New York Post, “She was saying how she was working to get ‘peak level of consciousness’ and working on having a ‘calm and relaxed aura.’” Not easy to do during Fashion Week!

Jackson attended Calvin Klein’s show Thursday and also Refinery 29’s 29Rooms in Brooklyn.

