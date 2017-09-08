"The Bus Songs" by Toby Keith

Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015 and set to receive the Poet's Award from the Academy of Country Music next month, Toby Keith has penned some of the most iconic music of his era. Sometimes, however, his compositions aren't built for massive airplay. They're written too late at night. Maybe in the back of his bus with a glass of Wild Shot mezcal nearby. September 8, Toby is cracking the door and letting music fans aboard with the release of The Bus Songs.

Twelve tracks of pure, road-worthy fun, The Bus Songs will be available for pre-order July 21 - the day after his first Nashville headlining show in 13 years. Whether it's adult situational humor, a bit of over-imbibing or seriously funny self-deprecation, Keith lets it all hang out on The Bus Songs.

New songs include the just released track "Wacky Tobaccy," for which the video was shot, appropriately, on a tour bus. Already viral with more than 8 million views, the clip also features the namesake of another of the album's tracks, "Weed With Willie." The album's other new composition is "Shitty Golfer," a title which pretty much speaks for itself.

Never before released recordings include new versions of "Running Block," "Ballad Of Balad," "Hell No" and "The Critic." A live version of the aforementioned "Weed With Willie" has also never been previously released. "Wacky Tobaccy," "Shitty Golfer," "Runnin' Block" and "Call A Marine" are available as instant gratification tracks with album pre-order. (via TobyKeith.com)

Full track listing:

1. Sh---y Golfer

2. Wacky Tobaccy

3. Runnin' Block*

4. Brand New Bow

5. Call A Marine

6. Hell No*

7. The Critic*

8. The Size I Wear

9. Ballad of Balad*

10. Rum Is The Reason

11. Weed With Willie (Live)*

12. Get Out Of My Car (Live)

*newly recorded versions

