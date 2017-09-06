Naomi Judd on celebrating life at 71: 'It's a miracle I'm still here'

Naomi Judd isn’t letting her age stop her from working.

“It’s a miracle I’m still here,” the 71-year-old country crooner told Closer Weekly Wednesday. “I don’t know how I’ve made it this far. But here I am, fully oriented to life, and an overachiever!”

However, things weren’t always so smooth for the entertainer. The celebrity news magazine added Judd, who is the mother of fellow country singer Wynonna Judd, as well as actress Ashley Judd, endured depression, a trip to the psych ward, as well as a 1990 hepatitis C diagnosis, during which doctors gave her a mere three years to live.

A post shared by Country Music 🎻 (@country.music.world) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:53am PST

Judd insisted the support of her children, as well as her husband of 28 years, singer-manager Larry Strickland, gave her the willpower to survive.

Still, Judd said she had to face her demons.

“Finally, with months-long therapy sessions, I figured out all the stuff I’d stuff down my whole life,” she said. “The first memory I had was being molested by my uncle. I was beaten and rap by an ex-con on heroin when I was 22. My great-grandfather was a mass murderer, and after his son became my grandfather, my grandmother murdered him.”

A post shared by Littlebigtown X Wynonna (@littlebigtownxwynonna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

Judd insisted it was therapy that helped her cope with her severe depression.

“Some brilliant experts on mental disorders helped me recover and realize how much control I have in my current life,” she added. “And after dealing with this, I’m now the healthiest that I’ve ever been!”