Taylor Swift's raunchy speech at best friend's wedding leaked

Taylor Swift, we didn’t know you had it in you.

Newly-leaked audio has revealed the pop star — who recently declared her past good-girl image “dead” — delivered a very raunchy speech while on bridesmaid duties over the weekend.

Swift took the microphone at her best friend Abigail Anderson’s wedding, and — rather than stick to the gushing niceties bridesmaids usually reserve for the bride — instead shared an X-rated story about the newly-married couple.

In the short clip, she could be heard saying: “She’s running after him, there’s falling, there’s stumbling ... They make it to the bathroom and I can hear sounds that I can never unhear ... and then there’s silence.”

A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

The video cuts out there, but not before Anderson and her new husband Matt Lucier were filmed laughing hysterically.

Earlier this week, TMZ released footage showing hordes of fans booing Swift as she attempted to keep a low-profile and avoid a fanfare while leaving the church.

In the quick video, which features Swift’s security team first holding up the large, black sheets, fans can be heard whining and moaning about the singer’s decision to escape quickly.

While the fans started out yelling “We love you Taylor”, the group quickly descended into a chorus of “boos” and “nooo”.

“We thought you loved your fans,” one yelled before adding, “very disappointing, not cool."

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.