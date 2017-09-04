CMA 2017 nominees list announced: Miranda Lambert scores 5 nods

To celebrate this Labor Day holiday, country music stars Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne appeared on “Good Morning America” to announce this year’s nominees for the 51st annual Country Music Awards.

It will come as no surprise to fans that Miranda Lambert topped the bill this year with a whopping five nominations including Single of the Year for “Tin Man,” Music Video of the Year for “Vice,” and she scored her fourth nomination for Album of the Year thanks to “The Weight of These Wings.” As if that wasn’t enough, the 33-year-old star is also up for Female Vocalist, a category that People notes she’s won a record-setting six consecutive times between 2010 and 2015. In 2016, the accolade went to Carrie Underwood.

The rest of the 2017 nominees can be found below. This year’s CMAs kick off on November 8 hosted by Brad Paisley and Underwood.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Better Man”

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each Artist)

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word” – Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” – Kenny Chesney with P!nk

“Speak to a Girl” – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

Directors: Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

Director: Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young