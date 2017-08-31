Victoria's Secret model once busted for shoplifting

A post shared by roos (@roosmarijndekok) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

This new lingerie “Angel” has a secret: She was once busted for shoplifting chocolate bars at a Whole Foods in Tribeca.

Stunning Dutch treat Roosmarijn de Kok, 21, was awarded her wings — guaranteeing her a spot on the runway of Victoria’s Secret’s annual event — at the company’s headquarters in Manhattan last week.

“Forever grateful!!!” de Kok wrote on her Instagram. “Im [sic] so excited!!”

But in 2014, she turned heads on a different catwalk — the center aisle of an arraignment courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court.

The Wilhelmina model was pinched by Whole Foods security for allegedly walking out with three chocolate bars and a pricey bottle of fish oil in her bag.

A post shared by roos (@roosmarijndekok) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Her lawyer, Sal Strazzullo, told The Post at the time that his client had placed the items in her handbag and then forgot they were there.

The charges were dismissed and sealed after de Kok agreed to serve a day of community service.

She’ll debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2017 in Shanghai, China, in November.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.