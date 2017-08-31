Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth engaged during 'Bachelor in Paradise' finale

Two people that must be thrilled that this season of “Bachelor in Paradise” didn’t get shut down completely are Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth. It’s been confirmed that the duo got engaged during a taping of the show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Derek popped the question during the Season 4 finale aftershow on Wednesday. The news comes after Tuesday night’s episode in which some choice words put a rift between them, but it seems all things get patched up between them by the finale.

As People notes, the couple met during Season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise” after appearing on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” respectively. Nolan appeared on Nick Viall’s season while Peth debuted on JoJo Fletcher’s. Since meeting, they’ve remained a relatively constant presence.

Likely in an effort to keep the circumstances of the proposal a reveal for the show, ABC is remaining tight-lipped about it. However, Peth posted a rather romantic shot of he and Nolan to Instagram with the caption, “Are we written in the stars baby, or are we written in the sand?”

In June, production on Season 4 of the hit spinoff series came to a sudden halt when producers worried something inappropriate had happened between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in the pool. After an investigation and permission from the rest of the cast, production resumed - but without Olympios or Jackson.