Kim Kardashian's Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot sparks backlash over 'blackface'

Kim Kardashian stunned fans when she shared photos of her Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot with daughter North West for Interview Magazine's September issue Monday, but not everyone is thrilled with her latest look.

Some Twitter users claimed the 36-year-old reality star’s skin was purposely darkened to match her daughter’s complexion. Others accused Kardashian expressed outrage over her attempt to compare herself to the late First Lady.

Kardashian opened up to the publication about raising the 4-year-old in a mixed-race household with husband, rapper Kanye West.

“I’m very conscious of it,” she explained. “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’”

Despite the controversy, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star seems to be a fan of the former first lady. In June, auction sources told TMZ Kardashian reportedly bid on and won Kennedy’s Cartier watch, which she received when she was first lady and just months before her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963. The winning bid at Christie’s was $379,500.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has sparked backlash over her appearance. Back in June, Kardashian's skin looked significantly darker while promoting her makeup line KKW Beauty.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.