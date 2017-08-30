'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines gets candid on his marriage to Joanna: 'She is truly fascinating to me'

What’s the secret behind Chip and Joanna Gaines’ lasting marriage? According to the “Fixer Upper” star, the answer is surprisingly simple.

“Trust,” wrote Chip in an essay for Country Living published Wednesday. “I trust her when it comes to our kids, our business, our show, our home, our projects. All of it. Joanna has great instincts, great ideas and an eye that can’t be beat.

"She is truly fascinating to me in every area of our life together, and I could rattle off at least ninety things that she’s the best at and that I’ve learned from her, but honestly trust, above all else, is the key. She has my back. And I have hers — in all things.”

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on May 26, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

The HGTV personalities were married in 2003 and share four children together. And while the duo are often busy managing a thriving remodeling business, as well as a popular reality TV series, Chip insisted it’s their bond that has kept them close over the years, both personally and professionally.

“Jo also has taught me a lot about vision,” he explained. “It’s easy to walk into a fixer-upper and get overwhelmed by the work to be done. But if you can take a step back and choose to see the potential of a space instead of its problems, you can really begin envisioning what that space could be and how it can bring your family’s dreams to life.”

Joanna isn’t the only one inspiring Chip these days. He added their children give him hope of what the future will bring for the family.

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) on Oct 19, 2016 at 3:09pm PDT

“Drakey is forward-thinking like I’ve never seen. He’s an innovator,” he said. “Someday he’s going to change the world. I believe that. Ella is so imaginative and creative. She gets that from her mom.

"Duke is kind and compassionate. He makes friends faster than anyone I’ve ever met. And Emmie Kay is sweet, and she’s also bold and a bit of a firecracker. She isn’t afraid to be different or to stick out. In fact, she welcomes it.”